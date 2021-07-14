Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Expands By 7,650.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 7,650.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -2.08. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

