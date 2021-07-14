Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Increases By 4,100.0%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

