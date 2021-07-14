Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Decreases By 99.0%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $673,570.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

