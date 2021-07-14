Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Expands By 2,330.9%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a growth of 2,330.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

