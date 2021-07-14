Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expands By 288.9%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,286. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.