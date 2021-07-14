Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Drops By 99.8%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.