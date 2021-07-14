Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Declines By 99.9%

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTCS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

