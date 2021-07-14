Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Declines By 93.1%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DCNNF stock opened at 0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.12. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.