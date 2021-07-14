Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 5,500.0%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38. Dalrada has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 8.34.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers.

