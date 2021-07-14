Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Increases By 1,000.0%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMITF remained flat at $$2.51 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. Elbit Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.