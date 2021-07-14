Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Rises By 298.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 298.7% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 141,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,959. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

