Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Expands By 800.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $13.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.05. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.39. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $286.11.
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.14 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.