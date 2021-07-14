Short Interest in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Decreases By 96.9%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 668,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,785. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

