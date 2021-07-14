Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Rises By 240.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GTHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 3,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

