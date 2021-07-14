Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Rises By 9,800.0%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

