Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Expands By 330.9%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 330.9% from the June 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

