Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declines By 98.7%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.