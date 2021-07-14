Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 600.0%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

