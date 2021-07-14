Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 600.0%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

