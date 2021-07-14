Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Declines By 92.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 2,222,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,876,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 1,659,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,279. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

