Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Rises By 526.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 273.3 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

