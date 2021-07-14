Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 94.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

