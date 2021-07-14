Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Declines By 94.9%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 457.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

