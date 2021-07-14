Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Drops By 99.8%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

