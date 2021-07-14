Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Drops By 98.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

