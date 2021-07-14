Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rises By 310.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 310.7% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

