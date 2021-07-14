Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declines By 96.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 297,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE:TNP opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

