Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 99.0%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

