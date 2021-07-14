ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a P/E ratio of 447.13, a PEG ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

