SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Up 4.6%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.26. 10,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $994.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

