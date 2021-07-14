Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

