Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,837 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.