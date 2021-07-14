Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.66

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 7520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

