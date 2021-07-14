Singular Genomics Systems (NYSE:OMIC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OMIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.60. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 2,238 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $93,704.00.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NYSE:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

