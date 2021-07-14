SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $197.74 million and $3.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.