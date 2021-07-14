Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report $88.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $90.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $57,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $35,346,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 10,318,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,319,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

