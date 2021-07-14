SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.