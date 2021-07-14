Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $38.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

