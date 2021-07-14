SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.