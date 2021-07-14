SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,345 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $53.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

