SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,345 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $53.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83.
In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
