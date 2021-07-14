SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

