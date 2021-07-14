SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.12

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 117216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

