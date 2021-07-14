Smoothy Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $261,242.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00151355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.79 or 0.99860208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00955382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

