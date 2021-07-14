SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 455.2% in June

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,673,000 shares, an increase of 455.2% from the June 15th total of 1,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.8 days.
Shares of SOHOF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About SOHO China
