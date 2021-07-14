SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 455.2% in June

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,673,000 shares, an increase of 455.2% from the June 15th total of 1,922,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.8 days.

Shares of SOHOF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

