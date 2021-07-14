Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

