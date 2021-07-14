Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of SHC opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

