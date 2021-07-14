South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. South Jersey Industries accounts for 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.