South State Co. (NYSE:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok Sells 2,478 Shares

South State Co. (NYSE:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

