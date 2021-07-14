Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

