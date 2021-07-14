Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.