S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $408.95 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

