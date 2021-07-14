S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $138,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,383. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $419.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

